Among couples over 40, the grey divorce has become prevalent where the partners prioritise their happiness over their long-term marriage.

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage has reportedly hit rock bottom. The couple tied the knot in 2007 in a lavish wedding ceremony, and embraced parenthood in 2011, welcoming their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Of late, there have been reports circulating that the couple is not living together. Speculations are rife that they have headed for a ‘grey divorce’. However, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has reacted to the ongoing rumours about their marriage.

What is grey divorce?

Among couples over 40, the grey divorce has become prevalent where the partners prioritise their happiness over their marriage. It refers to couples separating later in life, often after spending over 20 years together. The arrangement makes a significant life transition, where they experience adjustments in family dynamics, financial security and emotional impact.

The grey divorce usually happens when partners look to redefine individual identities after reaching personal milestones together. After raising children and a career establishment, the couple often attain a grey area, at a later stage in life. The changes in personal fulfilment, financial independence, empty nest syndrome and health considerations are some of the factors that contribute to grey divorces.

What are the impacts?

In the grey divorce, the couple often seek happiness and compatibility different from that of their long-term marriage. It creates challenges for children to adjust to parents’ evolving relationships. The couple also find it hard to adapt to a single life after living for many years together. The family dynamics change and the grey divorce also underlines a major shift in society’s view of marriage.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s divorce rumours ignited after their separate public appearances at Ambani’s function. It also speculated that the actress’s soured relationship with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan is one of the reasons behind the tension in their marriage.