Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan talk about 'love', and having 'many options in relationships' with Navya Naveli Nanda.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The couple’s silence on their divorce rumours has worried the fans. Amid this, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachan tell Navya Navela Nanda about love in the viral video.

In her post, What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan were seen analyzing how relationships in today’s generation are not love. Jaya Bachchan said, “You all have relationships not love.” Shweta then added, “ I think you guys have more options than any of us ever had, your pool is so much larger.” However, Jaya disagreed with her and said, “No, even in our times, there were many options but we…’

Shweta then replied, “In our times, we found love in the same city, school, or in the same country. But today people are traveling, they are communicating across borders. So your options are a lot more. So you don’t have to settle with just this much. And that’s where these apps come into play.” Jaya then interrupted her and said, “where does ‘just this much’ comes from in love?” Shweta replied, “definition of everything has changed.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s divorce rumours sparked again after their separate appearance at Anant Ambani’s wedding. While the Bachchan family posed together for a family photo, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya skipped it to pose for the paps alone. Since then the couple has not addressed these rumours.

While Abhishek Bachchan is currently impressing everyone with his performance in I Want To Talk, Aishwarya refrained from supporting her husband’s film on social media. However, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Re-sharing one review on X, previously known as Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “Magical is the IN word .. my love blessings and more .." He continued in Hindi, “Mere bete, bete hone se mere uttaradhikari nahin honge; jo mere uttaradhikari honge woh mere bete honge. Abhishek mere bete; mere uttaradhikari (My son, being a son does not make him my successor; those who will be my successors will be my sons. Abhishek is my son, my successor)."

