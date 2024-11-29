Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai is now under the radar of netizens and gossipmongers, and they are keeping a close eye on her every social media post.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are in the spotlight due to malicious rumours of their separation. Now, even her family members are under the radar of gossipmongers and netizens. Aishwarya's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, has also been dragged into the goss. Shrima's Instagram has now been tracked closely, and at the latest she has dropped a cryptic post, talking about 'learning your worth'.

On Friday, Shrima dropped an Instagram Story with a note that said, “A lot of people think the ultimate glow-up is physical. Honestly, it’s learning your worth, recognising when it’s being tested, and having the confidence and strength to not settle for anything less than what you deserve."

For the unversed, Shrima is married to Aishwarya Rai's brother, Aditya Rai. From the past week, there has been news that Shrima Rai doesn't like posting about the Taal actress, and her comments on her Instagram posts confined it. Previously, she dropped a post that had her statement clarifying if she has used Aishwarya's name for her means.

The statement reads, "Facts. My birthday was November 21, and as usual, flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout-out. Before I became a blogger/content creator, I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009. Post-2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name. I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own, and as a woman, I find it in poor taste for anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this, my husband, mother-in-law, and parents can vouch. As a mother, it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved." Shrima shared this statement with folded hands and nazar amulet emojis in the caption.

