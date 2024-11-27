Amid the divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, her sister-in-law Shrima Rai replied to trolls who asked why she has not shared even a single pic of Aishwarya or her daughter Aaradhya,

Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Rai has reacted to the trolls who questioned her for not sharing photos of the actress or her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her Instagram. Shrima married Aishwarya's brother, Aditya Rai, and she's a popular social media influencer. A while ago, Shrima shared a photo with her mother-in-law, Aish's mom, Brindya Rai.

In the photo, Aditya and Shrima were captured posing with Brindya. She revealed that Aditya and Shrima’s wedding anniversary is the same day as Brindya’s birthday. Shrima shared a picture of the family with the caption, “Did you know my mother-in-law’s birthday and my anniversary are on the SAME day? They asked us if that was ok while choosing dates and in the spirit of celebrating family time I said yes. So we juggle the day between our Anniversary and her birthday ever since," she wrote.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya's absence from the photo caught the attention of netizens. An internet user wrote, "Not even a single pic she shares of Aishwarya or Aaradhya." Shrima gave a straight reply by saying, “You can head over to her page to find all the images of her and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you." Another internet user admitted they were unaware of her relationship with Aishwarya, “I never knew you were Aishwarya’s SIL until your recent pictures." Shrima replied, “Good. I want you to see me for me."

In another reel, Shrima and Aditya were seen making different romantic poses. In that post, a netizen asked her, "Why do you never see his sister in your videos?" Shrima replied, "Ask her."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's rumoured divorce

Ever since the couple arrived separately at Anant Ambani's wedding, there have been rumours that all is not well between Abhishek and Aishwarya. However, neither of them have accepted or denied the rumours.

