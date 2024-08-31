Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh shares cryptic note: 'Kuch naya kehne ko...'

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new tweet on his X, and it looks like a cryptic note to the trolls amid the divorce rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan continues making headlines with his cryptic posts. On Saturday, the veteran megastar shared a photo from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The actor-host tweeted his photo on his X. In the photo, Amitabh was seen getting touch-ups from his staff, and the actor was covering his mouth with his hand.

Sharing the photo on his X, Bachchan wrote, "Kuch naya kehne ko hai nahi, toh (I don't have anything to say, so)." As soon as the actor shared the photo, it went viral instantly. Many netizens called it a cryptic reply to trolls. A netizen wrote, "Truly legendary person." Another netizen wrote, "My excuse and reaction every time in the weekly meet with the manager." One of the netizens wrote, "Aise hi kuch likh kar post kar dijiye. Humlog samjhenge aap swasth hai aur ache se hai. Itna hi kaafi hai."

In the recent episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Amitabh Bachchan advised a contestant that he should always listen to his wife. When Amitabh Bachchan said this to the contestant, the audience sitting there also burst into laughter. But, why did Big B say such a thing? Was he hinting at Jaya Bachchan? Let's find out.

Amitabh Bachchan often shares many old things related to his home and his wife Jaya Bachchan in 'KBC'. Jaya Bachchan is the boss of her house, and her children, and Amitabh Bachchan has often confessed to this in interviews and on the TV show. Now, in the latest episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16', Big B could be seen advising a couple telling them that husbands should accept everything said by their wives without arguing.

Recently, Harshit Bhutani, after cracking the Jaldi 5 round, got the chance to play the game with host Amitabh Bachchan. To celebrate this, he and his wife could be seen saluting each other. Looking at this exchange, Amitabh Bachchan then advised Harshit, "Patni ke saamne haar maan lena chahiye humesha, woh humesha sahi hoti hai, (with a poker face). Andar ki baat aap aur hum toh jaante he hai na." Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's family is currently in the news amid the ongoing divorce rumours between his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

