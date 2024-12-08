Amid the rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a cryptic, but angry tweet.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai may have appeared together after months, but the divorce rumours have not died. Amid the gossip of separation, Amitabh Bachchan took his X handle and posted a cryptic tweet. In the wee hours of Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted in Hindi, "Banane wale jo har shabd ka apna hi arth nikalate hain, apne nijee jeevan ke anarth ko chhipate hain (The one who derive their own meaning from every word, hide the misfortunes of their personal lives). Cryptically, Amitabh slammed 'fools' who make assumptions.

T 5216 - बनाने वाले जो हर शब्द का अपना ही अर्थ निकलते हैं , अपने निजी जीवन के अनर्थ को छिपाते हैं — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 7, 2024

Soon after the tweet, several netizens reacted to it. An internet user wrote, "It's like people who don't have children advise parents how to raise their kids!" Another internet user wrote, "Hum toh bas aapke har shabd ka arth pyaar hi nikalte hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Aaj ke duniya mein arth ka anarth karane vaale logo kee sankhya jyaada hai (In today's world, the number of people who misinterpret the meaning is high)."

Aishwarya-Abhishek photographed after months

A few days back, after months of speculations regarding their marriage, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended an event with the actress's mother Brindya Rai. Photos from the event, shared by friends and relatives, are currently going viral on social media.

Film producer Anu Ranjan shared their pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, "So much love warmth". Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were all smiles as they posed for photographs which were also shared by actor Ayesha Jhulka on her social media account. At the party, Aishwarya Rai looked happy and stunning, dressed in a traditional black outfit, while Abhishek Bachchan kept it classy in a tailored black suit.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who have been married for over 17 years, are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. This is the first time that they have been photographed together ever since their divorce rumours began circulating in the media.

