'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

Mistakes To Avoid When Leading A Company Through Digital Transformation – The Experience Of Nikhil Badwaik

Meet man, who left Rs 2800000 salary job, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR 171, became...

Honey Singh says Gulzar's song 'Beedi' is misogynistic while his lyrics don't objectify women: 'Mujhe kyun gaali...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

Amitabh Bachchan penned his thoughts about life and stardom in his vlog, and wrote, "Life and attention are short-lived."

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 05:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note
Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amitabh Bachchan and his family have often made headlines, ever since the rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce started appearing online. Amid his busy schedule, Amitabh shared his thoughts about how life is short and attention will eventually fade away.

The Deewaar actor wrote, "The last thoughts on the Blog last night spoke about ‘reflection’… this ‘sher’ sums it all up: surprised I was when I looked into the mirror; this face that I see now was something else at another time some years ago…” He added, “I await the call from the GOJ, on yet another Sunday… and still wonder which face they shall relate to; those that have given me so much time love and attention, despite the face." 

Bachchan further added, "I hear the cheers from below my window and comfort myself with hope… but life and attention are short-lived… life withers and ends, attention withers and eventually ends too… There is but one similarity – IT ALL ENDS EVENTUALLY!" 

The Zanjeer actor even mentioned the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and wrote, "The festivities of Ganapati have begun and the might and care of the mighty saviour are prayed upon for HIS blessings… may HE guide us all on the path of peace and accomplishment… and bring the years of life with the abundance of happiness… for happiness is the infinite eventual…”

Thanking the fans and well-wishers, Bachchan further added, "The cheers were genuine… the well-wishers on their way either to Ganpati Poojan by the sea .. or returning from it, so there were numbers .. but the enthusiasm was most valuable .. it changed many a face .. including mine .. ! the ‘sher’ notwithstanding." 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. In the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer, Amitabh stole the show by playing The Immortal Awastthama. The movie also starred Kamal Haasan in a cameo appearance, who will play the main antogonist The Supreme Yaskin in Part Two. 

Read: Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil suspended by directors' association over sexual harassment allegation

Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil suspended by directors' association over sexual harassment allegation

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates; check all names here

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates; check all names here

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

Meet woman, who got separated from her son, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR 2, she is...

Meet woman, who got separated from her son, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR 2, she is...

The story of Khan Market: Who owns it, what makes it so expensive?

The story of Khan Market: Who owns it, what makes it so expensive?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement