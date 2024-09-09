'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

Amitabh Bachchan penned his thoughts about life and stardom in his vlog, and wrote, "Life and attention are short-lived."

Amitabh Bachchan and his family have often made headlines, ever since the rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce started appearing online. Amid his busy schedule, Amitabh shared his thoughts about how life is short and attention will eventually fade away.

The Deewaar actor wrote, "The last thoughts on the Blog last night spoke about ‘reflection’… this ‘sher’ sums it all up: surprised I was when I looked into the mirror; this face that I see now was something else at another time some years ago…” He added, “I await the call from the GOJ, on yet another Sunday… and still wonder which face they shall relate to; those that have given me so much time love and attention, despite the face."

Bachchan further added, "I hear the cheers from below my window and comfort myself with hope… but life and attention are short-lived… life withers and ends, attention withers and eventually ends too… There is but one similarity – IT ALL ENDS EVENTUALLY!"

The Zanjeer actor even mentioned the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and wrote, "The festivities of Ganapati have begun and the might and care of the mighty saviour are prayed upon for HIS blessings… may HE guide us all on the path of peace and accomplishment… and bring the years of life with the abundance of happiness… for happiness is the infinite eventual…”

Thanking the fans and well-wishers, Bachchan further added, "The cheers were genuine… the well-wishers on their way either to Ganpati Poojan by the sea .. or returning from it, so there were numbers .. but the enthusiasm was most valuable .. it changed many a face .. including mine .. ! the ‘sher’ notwithstanding."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. In the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer, Amitabh stole the show by playing The Immortal Awastthama. The movie also starred Kamal Haasan in a cameo appearance, who will play the main antogonist The Supreme Yaskin in Part Two.

Read: Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..