Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Not Alia Bhatt, but this superstar was Imtiaz Ali's original choice for Highway, director reveals 'I didn't approach...'

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and revealed why is he still working at the age of 81, and he even talked about 'permanency'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amitabh Bachchan is known as one of the most hardworking actors we have in Bollywood. At 81, he is seen fighting toe-to-toe with Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD, and he's also seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. 

There have been several instances where megastar stunned fans with his dedication towards work. Many moviegoers often ask on social media what pushes him to work. Why is he still working at this age? 

The Agneepath actor decided to answer the burning question once and for all. I'm his latest blog, Amitabh revealed the real reason behind working. Big B clarified that the only reason he is working it is because he's still getting the opportunities. 

Bachchan wrote, "They keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this, except it’s another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason .. others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime .. wear my shoes, and find out .. maybe you are right ..and maybe not .. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work."

The Sholay star further wrote, "My work was given to me .. when it is given to you, answer that question .. my reasons may not agree with you .. but because the right to express has been given multiple tunnels of presence, you are heard .. you said, I heard , I gave reason for working on .. that is me .. what reason I have is mine .. enclosed shuttered and locked .. and the ‘impotency of content’ compels you to build your own sand castles and enjoy its manufacturing .. in time sandcastles fall down."

To all those who still question Bachchan's passion for work, he has an apt answer for it, "Find a measure of permanency .. if it has been built for you and your business .. mine is done and it stands still – I WORK .. PERIOD .. got a problem with that? well then .. get to work and find out,” The latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on August 12, and it is being aired on SET India.

Read: Hours after Aishwarya Rai's return to India, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic social media post on 'deep emotions'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
