BOLLYWOOD
Amitabh Bachchan has dropped cryptic 'angry' tweets that seemingly look like replies to naysayers and gossipmongers who are spreading the divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.
Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is angry, and is expressing himself on X, formerly Twitter. On Monday, the veteran actor took to his X and wrote, “Chup (quiet)” followed by an angry emoji. On Tuesday, he dropped another tweet, saying "Chup chap, chidi ka baap." On Sunday, he tweeted a line saying, "Ho gaya tha kaam, phir aur kaam aa gaya ; kuchh shabd sunane the unako, jinake paas nahin rahee haya."
While the netizens wondered what could be the reason behind the post, some users on the Internet felt that it could be Big B’s reaction to the speculations around the separation between his son Abhishek Bachchan, and the latter’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Read Amitabh Bachchan's angry tweets
T 5211 - चुप चाप, चिड़ी का बाप— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 2, 2024
T 5210 - चुप !— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2024
T 5209 - हो गया था काम, फिर और काम आ गया ; कुछ शब्द सुनने थे उनको, जिनके पास नहीं रही हया !— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2024
Other users made light of the post as they asked if Big B is asking his wife Jaya Bachchan to keep mum in front of the media given how she treats the media at events.
Of late, the rumours around Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce have grabbed headlines. Rumours around Abhishek’s entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming movie ‘Dasvi’ have also been doing rounds.
Earlier, the media had also reported that Abhishek missed his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday celebrations on November 16. However, a recent video confirms Abhishek’s presence at his daughter’s birthday.
The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation started doing rounds last year when it was reported in the media that Aishwarya had left the Bachchan family’s house, and has been living separately.
However, at the time, Aishwarya attended the premier of the streaming movie ‘The Archies’ which marked the debut of Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the event, last year, Aishwarya was seen in good spirits with the Bachchan family.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a couple of years. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, 4 years after their marriage.
Recently, Aishwarya has attended an event. A picture from the event went viral showing the actress allegedly dropping ‘Bachchan’ from her name. None of the parties have reacted to the speculations around the separation so far.
(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
Meet man who manages more wealth than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, can buy many countries, his net worth is...
Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested in US for allegedly killing ex-boyfriend, actress's mother reacts: 'She tried..'
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 3, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers, prize money
Sobhita Dhulipala to continue working in films after marriage? Naga Chaitanya says ‘Like every Telugu household…’
Allu Arjun reacts after Andhra Pradesh government approves ticket hike for Pushpa 2: 'Empowering the...'
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas, says, 'if Gaza hostages aren't released...'
Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan drops angry tweets: 'Chup chap...'
IIT Madras student bags Rs 4.3 crore job offer; here's how much package other IITs gave this year
Despite getting married to Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya retains romantic poster with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Nitin Gadkari's seat changed, Priyanka Gandhi gets THIS seat: Here's what new Parliament seating plan looks like
Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on December 3 due to...
Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wears jeans worth Rs 26500 at Dua Lipa's concert
'Auction dynamics are always...': Hardik Pandya's honest take on Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2025
'Sharam aati toh...': IAS Tina Dabi's statement goes viral, asks Barmer women to...
IIT Madras student, who interned with global trading company, gets Rs 4.3 crore job offer, to work as...
DNA TV Show: Maharashtra CM suspense continues, Fadnavis calls up Shinde, Ajit Pawar lands in Delhi
Badminton star PV Sindhu set to tie the knot on December 22
BTS star V’s beloved dog Yeontan dies, Kim Taehyung pens a heartfelt note
Morari Bapu’s Ramkatha in Rajkot raises Rs 60 crore
Vikrant Massey's retirement announcement could be 'some PR activity', says Harshvardhan Rane: 'Like Aamir Khan also...'
Bengaluru auto-rickshaw drivers charge extra fare from Hindi-speaking women, video goes viral; netizens call it…
Who is Maryam Faisal? Pakistani TikToker whose alleged MMS leaked after Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman
PM Narendra Modi watches Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report
'ShameOnMTVHustle': Why is Raftaar’s show trending on X?
BIG trouble for Anil Ambani, Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of...
Indian Navy hopeful to finalise Rs 90000000000 deal for 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft and...
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi to enter Bigg Boss 18 as new wild card? Here's what we know
Who was IPS officer Harsh Bardhan? Youngest IPS died in road accident while on his way to join first posting
'Deeply regrettable': India on breach of premises of Bangladesh mission in Agartala
IND vs JAP, U19 Asia Cup: Mohamed Amaan stars as India beat Japan by 211 runs
Bandish Bandits Season 2 trailer: Lovers Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry turn rivals to win India Band Championship
Motilal Oswal says Rs 1.18 lakh crore Adani company stock's valuation attractive, has potential of...
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh nominates Shilpa Shirodkar after latter makes her Time God, netizens say 'this is karma'
Meet daughter of Indian businessman who owns multiple brands, leads Rs 2,475 crore company, her father is...
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's pic in super casual outfits goes viral
‘Prithvi Shaw involved in…’: Unsold IPL player’s childhood coach reveals reason behind batter’s downfall
This man was great grand-in-law of Juhi Chawla, who founded Rs 4171 crore empire, his connection with KKR is...
AI Detection and Paraphrasing: The One-Stop Solution For Flawless Writing
Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024: Honoring Excellence Across The Nation at Delhi Vidhan Sabha
Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan talks about pain, sorrow: 'I knew that...'
Who is Avadh Ojha? Popular UPSC teacher joins AAP ahead of Delhi Polls 2025
Man pets cobra with barehand, internet terrified, watch viral video
IPL 2025: This player emerges as frontrunner to lead KKR, he’s not Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh – Reports
Uber rolls out India's first shikara ride on Srinagar's Dal lake, know how to book, timings and more
BIG relief to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance as govt scraps tax on...
Cloud Security: How modern technologies protect your data online? The experience of Asha Seshagiri
'India mein khelo aur wahi...': Shoaib Akhtar has THIS advice for Pakistan over Champions Trophy 2025 humiliation
THIS Indian chicken dish has bagged 3rd spot in list of 10 best fried chicken dishes in world, it is...
This is world's largest desert, answer will you SHOCKED, not Sahara, it is...
Oxford picks 'Brain Rot' as word of the year: Here’s what is means
Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 list of winners: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh win big; Amar Singh Chamkila bags Best Film
Russia's Oreshnik: A 'cleaner' alternative to nuclear weapons?
Avinash Tiwary says Laila Majnu re-release was a 'divine intervention' for him: 'Makes you feel stronger' | Exclusive
Is Sara Ali Khan holidaying with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Actress drops hints
December 2024 Income Tax Deadlines: Know date for filing ITR, TDS, advance tax
Priyanka Chopra’s mother calls actress’s brother ‘collateral damage’ of her success: ‘I see him struggling…’
Kerala Lottery Results December 2: Win Win W-798 Monday lucky draw result OUT, first prize Rs 75 lakh goes to...
Mukesh Ambani vs Elon Musk: Good news for Tesla CEO as Modi govt may soon relax THESE rules, will pave way for…
Meet 10-year-old Indian-British genius, who is smarter than Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking, his IQ score is...
Before Kash Patel, THIS man was Donald Trump's first choice as FBI director, he is...
Guinea: Over 100 dead after clash erupts between rival fans at football match, watch viral video
Abhishek Bachchan's marriage advice goes viral amid his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: 'All married men....'
Sunidhi Chauhan channels her inner child, recreates little girl's viral eyeliner moment, watch here
Meet man, Mukesh Ambani's close associate, lives in Rs 1500 crore home, helped Akash Ambani with...
‘Latest fashion’: Influencer's dress made from over dozen fish leaves internet in splits, watch viral video
Meet richest child actor who started off with YouTube, played lead in famous TV series at 9, his net worth is Rs...
South Korea may soon become first country to disappear from Earth, reason will leave you SHOCKED, it is...
US President Biden pardons son Hunter, says he was "selectively" and "unfairly" prosecuted
Dua Lipa's Levitating X Woh Ladki Mashup irks Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son: 'Why has it always...'
Delhi pollution: Air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI at 274; schools to remain in....
Donald Trump appoints daughter Tiffany's father-in-law as senior adviser on Middle East Affairs
Cyclone Fengal crosses north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts; heavy rainfall continues
Shillong Teer Result TODAY December 2, 2024 Monday: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky winning numbers
Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting, fans ask 'PR stunt hai kya?'
Farmers' protest march from Noida to Delhi today: Check routes to avoid, traffic advisory
Watch: Abhishek Bachchan's video from Aaradhya’s birthday party surfaces amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai
Weather Update: IMD issues alert for Kerala, predicts heavy rainfall in Karnataka due to cyclone Fengal, check here
Meet woman, who topped class 10th, 12th, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, secured AIR...
Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to 'Prem Ki Naiyya', internet calls her 'chhoti angel'
Meet man, son-in-law of Indian billionaire, founded investment firm in UK, co-owns football club, he is married to...
Rare first edition of Harry Potter book sold at THIS whopping price
World’s highest motorable road is located in India, it’s built at a height of…
India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online?
'520 crore ka purse bhi kam....': Ashish Nehra names Indian cricketer who would've broken all records at IPL auction
'Is he crying...?': Rohit Sharma's reaction to Sarfaraz Khan's unusual dismissal in warm-up game goes viral
Meet man, who quit Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric, now joined Rs 118000 crore company as...
'Charmed with Swag, dadagiri': Kavita Kaushik allegedly takes a dig at Salman Khan while praising Vivek Oberoi
'India will qualify for WTC final if...': Harbhajan Singh makes bold prediction for Rohit Sharma’s team
ZIM vs PAK, 1st T20I: Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem star as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 57 runs, lead series 1-0
Meet genius boy who scored IQ higher than Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking, set to join...
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan bashes Avinash Mishra, says 'aapne bahut level cross kiye hain, teen baar...'
'Purse of Rs 13 crore...': Deepak Chahar's honest take on CSK's decision not to acquire him in IPL auction
Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna found dead in her Hyderabad apartment, suicide suspected
Meet world's richest beggar, owns flats worth Rs 1.4 crore, net worth of Rs 7.5 crores, lives not in US, UK but in...
Eknath Shinde says Maharashtra CM to be decided on Monday, assures unconditional support
Pushpa 2 The Rule: Most expensive ticket of Allu Arjun film is priced at whopping amount of Rs 3000 in...
Chinese man suffered from chronic sneezing for 20 years, here's why
Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 35860 crore in 120 hours, his net worth now surges to Rs...
NZ vs ENG: Joe Root breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record during 1st Test in Christchurch
'Maar hi dala': Rekha reacts to Krushna Abhishek's Amitabh Bachchan imitation on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', watch here