Amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, the actor spilt a dinner table secret of the Bachchans.

Amitabh Bachchan and his family continue making headlines amid rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce and linkup rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. Recently Amitabh invited his son Abhishek to his game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, and later admitted that he made a mistake.

In the episode, Abhishek Bachchan revealed a house secret related to the dinner table. Jr Bachchan participated in the show with his I Want To Talk director Shoojit Sircar. During the episode, Abhishek revealed that usually during dinner time, when the family gather to eat together, if someone gives a correct answer to any question, the young kids in the family shout "7 crore," mimicking Big B's reaction from KBC.

Abhishek said, "Khane ke table par agar koi sawaal pochta hai aur dusra vyakti uska sahi jawab deta hai, toh poora parivaar ek saath chillaata hai, ‘7 crore!’.” Abhishek further declared that he won't leave the episode until he reaches Rs 7 crore question. Hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan says, "Bahut badi galti karde inko yaha bulaake (It was a huge mistake calling him on the show).” Both, the father-son duo have come out with the most entertaining episode of this season yet.

In the same episode, Abhishek also acknowledged his dad's contribution to the family. Abhishek revealed that even in his 80s, Big B wakes up daily at 6 am so that the kids could sleep till 8-8.30 am. Hearing this audience cheered for Amitabh and clapped for him loudly.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce rumours

This year, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been in the news due to the rumours of their separation. There have been reports that all is not well between the power couple, and their individual public appearance has sparked rumours among the netizens. However, till now, neither of the parties have acknowledged or denied the rumours.

