Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, did Aaradhya meet Salman Khan? Truth behind viral video

The main reason why the photos and video are going viral is because of rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce and also because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's controversial past.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who began dating during the 1999 romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, ended their relationship in 2002 after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alleged that the superstar was an alcoholic and had verbally, physically, and emotionally abused her. Since then, the two have been spotted at various events but hardly seen together. Now, certain photos are going viral on social media from the sets of Salman Khan's film Sikandar. A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan meeting Salman Khan on the sets of Sikandar is also being widely shared.

But, what's the truth behind these viral photos and videos?

The photos and videos, making the rounds on social media, show a girl similar to Aaradhya meeting and lovingly hugging Salman Khan.

Let us tell you that the video and photos that are going viral of Aaradhya Bachchan hugging Salman Khan are doctored. Actually, the girl who Salman Khan interacted with on the sets of Sikandar was not Aaradhya but Indian boxer Nikhat Zarine. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's face was morphed into the video after which it went viral.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been embroiled in controversies for a long time now. Rumours of their divorce have been doing the rounds ever since they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding separately. However, no member of the Bachchan family has either confirmed or denied any rumours so far.