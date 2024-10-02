Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan reacts to inter-caste marriages: 'I feel awkward'

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh shared his views on inter-caste marriages.

The Bachchans continue to make headlines. While Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek's divorce rumours are widely discussed among the gossip mongers, Amitabh Bachchan is attracting audiences with his TV stint.

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh discussed about inter-caste marriages. While discussing inter-caste relationships with contestant Kriti, Bachchan revealed that he calls himself “half-Sardar” due to his Sikh roots.

For the unversed, Big B's mom, Teji Bachchan, hailed from a Sikh family, and his maasis (maternal aunts) would affectionately call him “Amitabh Singh.”

Recalling his upbringing, Bachchan said, “I find it a little awkward to call it inter-caste. My father was from Uttar Pradesh, and my mother was from a Sikh family. I believe I am half-Sardar.” He smiled remembering how his aunts from Punjab cuddled him, saying, “When I was born, my masis would say, ‘Kinna sona putar hai, sadda Amitabh Singh' (What a beautiful son, our Amitabh Singh).”

Kriti, the woman from Uttar Pradesh, shared her personal journey during the episode, and revealed about how her father dreamt of participating in KBC, but was unable to.

Kriti added that despite losing his memory later in life, he continued answering KBC questions from home, and that moved her. By playing the game on the hot seat, she fulfilled her father’s dream and expressed her wish for him to meet Amitabh Bachchan.

In the previous episode, Bachchan also shared his struggle with maths. When Kriti revealed that she has struggled with maths, and would score 40 marks. She further added that her work experience in banking improved her knowledge. Amitabh applauded her intelligence and asserted that he shared similar feelings about the subject. The Deewaar confessed that he only scored 42 marks in maths. On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

