Simi Garewal had shared a clip from her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, in which Abhishek Bachchan is seen talking about commitment and loyalty in relationships.

In the last few months, there have been multiple rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce. Abhishek's name has also been linked with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. Amid such negativity, Simi Garewal, who is quite close to the Bachchan family, defended the Dhoom actor on her Instagram, but later deleted her post.

Taking to her Instagram, Simi shared an old video from her own show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, in which Abhishek is seen talking about commitment and loyalty in relationships. In the clip, Abhishek can be heard saying, "Call me old-fashioned, but I have nothing against being frivolous. I have nothing against people wanting to have fun with both of the constants; then, by all means, enjoy yourselves. But if you have committed to somebody on whatever level, then abide by that commitment; otherwise, don’t make it. I personally feel that as a man, if you commit to a woman, even if you get caught up with her boyfriend, you should be loyal to her. Men are usually accused of being very disloyal; I have never been able to understand that, and I don’t agree with it. It disgusts me."





The former actress had posted the clip with the caption, "Rendezvous Gems. I think everyone who knows Abhishek personally will agree he is among the nicest men in Bollywood. Good values and innate decency." However, in response, there were several comments from the netizens that Simi is trying to protect Abhishek amid his divorce rumours with Aishwarya. One comment read, "You are trying to protect Abhishek, what about Aishwarya? Isn't she a nice woman? Bachchan family just ruined her. Just look a her, her whole face is filled with sadness and desperation." Simi later deleted the post from her Instagram.

