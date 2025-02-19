Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram and shared photos from her recent spiritual journey to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025.

Nimrat Kaur has been in the spotlight due to an unverified Reddit claim suggesting she is in a relationship with Abhishek Bachchan, which allegedly began during the filming of their 2022 film Dasvi. Since the rumours surfaced, she has faced significant backlash on social media, with some accusing her of staying silent amid Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai's separation reports.

Amid these rumours, Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram and shared photos from her recent spiritual journey to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025. Along with sharing photos and videos of her taking holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and performing aarti, the actress wrote, "Words fail me to describe this experience…as I assimilate what I have been so blessed to participate in. Having grown up in a Sikh family, the significance of the Kumbh Mela snan is a fairly new concept. The unparalleled historic event of the Mahakumbh actually made me deep dive into the mythology and history of this mesmerising festival."

Nimrat further added, "One that this year celebrated the coming together of an ocean of humanity, the largest ever our mortal eyes will witness. I am in immeasurable awe of the sheer faith and devotion that has fuelled people of all ages and backgrounds to take momentous journeys and efforts just to set foot here."

Heaping praise on the local authorities for their herculean efforts during the Mahakumbh, Nimrat concluded, "Deeply grateful for all the tireless efforts being put in by the police and local administrations to manage this mammoth event. Running on probably 2-3 hours of sleep for a long time now and constantly dealing with the ever changing dynamics and demands with epic proportions, it takes super human capacities to make anything happen at this point. My salutations especially the brilliant Ganga Task Force for their relentless efforts in making my experience thoroughly flawless and doing it all with smiles on their faces. Went in with equal amounts of nervousness, excitement, anticipation and curiosity. Have come back with a renewed sense of awe, inspiration and pride for our unparalleled culture, history and that which binds us all in this mortal journey, faith."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in the 2025 action drama Sky Force. The film also featured Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya (in his Bollywood debut), Sara Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar in the leading roles. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force was released in the cinemas on January 24.