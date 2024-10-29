Nimrat Kaur urged everyone to have a "cracker-free Diwali" for the sake of animals.

Nimrat Kaur wished everyone a "Happy Dhanteras" on Tuesday and urged everyone to have a "cracker-free Diwali" for the sake of animals. The actress took to Instagram, where she shared some pictures of herself posing with her two cats. The actress looked stunning in navy blue Indian-wear as she posed with her four-legged friends.

Alongside the caption, she wrote, "Agar aap apne furry-friends se karte hain pyaar Toh is Diwali pataakho se please karein inkaar. Aur isi baat par humaari taraf se aapko HAPPY DHANTERAS yaar." The Lunchbox actress added, "Not so fun fact : Dogs and cats can hear 3 and 4 times louder than us humans respectively. Fun fact : No humans were harmed during this photoshoot. #happydhanteras #saynotopatakas #crackerfreediwali #fourleggedfriends."

Nimrat's name has been dragged amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours. Some malicious rumours have suggested that she and Abhishek had an affair while both of them were shooting Dasvi. However, there has been no substantial reports backing such baseless rumours. Since these rumours began, Nimrat is being targeted on social media.

In the last couple of months, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. But neither of them has given any clarification or responded to these rumours as yet. Their divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. These rumours intensified after Abhishek liked an Instagram post on 'grey divorces.'

