Nimrat Kaur, who is currently in the news amid rumours of her affair with Abhishek Bachchan, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress was seen posing for the paparazzi stationed at the airport. Amid this, one cameraperson, by mistake, pushed an elderly lady, in order to get a perfect shot. But, instead of letting it go, Nimrat Kaur made sure that she not only apologised to the woman but also to school the paps. An upset Nimrat Kaur could be heard asking the paps to 'take it easy' and then apologising to the elderly on everyone's behalf.

Nimrat Kaur told the paps to 'take it easy' as they waited to click her perfect photo for Instagram. The video is currently going viral on social media with fans praising Nimrat Kaur for her gesture. One user wrote, "That is a sweet gesture," while another said, "That's soo sweet of her to confront that woman and apologize."

To fly out of Mumbai, Nimrat Kaur was spotted dressed in a black top with a deep, plunging neckline, and a long coat. The actress also shared a glimpse of her trip on Instagram and asked her followers "Where am I off to???" She then shared another photo from her window seat and wrote, “Yesss most of you guessed right!!! Back to my birthland…"

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen as Inspector Bela Barot in the 2023 film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. She will now appear in the films Sky Force, and Section 84.

