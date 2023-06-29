Search icon
Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick defends Om Raut’s film, says ‘need to show our gods cooler than superheroes’

Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick comes in defense of Om Raut's film and says that we need to show that 'our gods are cooler and far more layered than fictional superheroes'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 08:02 AM IST

Siddhant Karnick who was recently seen essaying the role of Ravana's brother Vibhishan in Om Raut’s Adipurush spoke in support of the movie and recalled a 10-year-old boy dancing while watching a movie in the theatre. 

In a recent interview with ETimes, Siddhant Karnick recalled an incident when he saw a 10-year-old boy dancing in a theatre when he watched Adipurush for the first time and said, “He looked like he was having the time of his life. And it just hit me that this is a film that kids must see to get acquainted intimately with our epics and stories.”

He continued to say, “I see my nephews and even some adult friends of mine wearing superhero T-shirts which are largely fictional characters like Spiderman and Superman. And here we have our own ithihas (history) filled with superheroes and mythological Gods whose stories and images are still in text form,” 

Further defending the film, Siddhant Karnick said that its time to present our mythological stories using pop culture and said, “We need to use pop culture smartly so that we can pass on the stories of our Gods to the generation of our children, show them that our gods are cooler and far more layered than fictional superheroes. I’m not saying we should shun Western superheroes. Not at all, but it’s time we brought focus to our own Gods and bring these stories in a language of superheroes that today’s children are used to.”

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The movie was released on June 16 and since then has been grabbing negative attention. The audience was disappointed with the dialogue used in the movie and the poor VFX. Though the movie is the most expensive Bollywood film ever made, fans criticized the movie for its depiction of characters in the movie. 

Recently, Allahbad court also slammed the makers of the film for portraying religious characters including Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman, Sita in an objectionable manner and also lashed out Manoj Muntashir for the dialogues in the movie.

Read Adipurush row: Allahabad HC sends notice to Manoj Muntashir over film's dialogues, lashes out at Censor Board

 

