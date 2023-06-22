Search icon
Amid Adipurush controversy Kathmandu Mayor says 'I don't accept court orders, won't allow any Hindi movie'

Responding to a petition from Nepal Film Union, the Patan High Court on Thursday stated not to stop showing any film that is paved the way or passed by the censor board.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Adipurush

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah on Thursday said that he will not allow the screening of Indian movies despite a court order. As soon as the high court issued an interim order to allow the screening of Indian films, Mayor Shah challenged the order.

Responding to a petition from Nepal Film Union, the Patan High Court on Thursday stated not to stop showing any film that is paved the way or passed by the censor board. The office bearers of the Nepal Film Union had reached the high court against Shah`s threats that he will not allow the screening of any Indian movie until the filmmakers of the `Adipurush` do not correct the mistake about the birthplace of Sita.

The film based on the Hindu epic, Ramayana has courted controversy in Nepal and India over its plots and dialogues. Expressing reservations over the mistake, Shah stopped screening the film in Kathmandu`s cinema halls for one week.

The producers of the movie also wrote a separate letter to the Mayor and tried him to convince that no such dialogue in the film hurt the sentiment of the Nepali people. "When it comes to the sovereignty and independence of the country, I am not going to obey any law or court," Shah wrote on his Facebook account soon after the high court issued the interim order.

Nepali people believe that Sita was born in Janakpur which now falls inside Nepali territory.

