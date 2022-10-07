Amid Adipurush being massively trolled, Saif Ali Khan says he wants to act in Mahabharata adaptation

Saif Ali Khan/File photo

After portraying the Rajput warrior Udaybhan Singh Rathore, who was the commander of the Mughal empire in the Battle of Sinhagad against the Marathas, in the 2020 period action film Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan has reunited with Om Raut for the cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana in which the actor plays Ravana.

Saif's look in the film's teaser has been massively trolled as social media users pointed out that the Omkara actor looks more like the Mughal invaders such as Babar, Taimur, and Aurangzeb than Ravana, who was a Shiv devotee. Amid all this backlash that the actor has been facing online, Saif has expressed his desire to act in the adaptation of the other Hindu epic, Mahabharata.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, the National Award-winning actor said, "What I’d like to play is act in the Mahabharata if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings. We’ve been talking about it with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage. I think in our generation it’s the dream subject. Everybody wants to do that. We will get the Bombay film industry together with the South or whatever if that’s even possible and just make this grand movie."



Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in the neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan. The film was released in theaters worldwide on September 30 and opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. An official remake of the Tamil film of the same name, Saif and Hrithik essayed the titular characters of Vikram and Vedha, played by R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the original film.

Coming to Adipurush, the Om Raut directorial will feature Prabhas as Rama and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The mythological film is set to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.