Amitabh Bachchan shared a thoughtful poem written by his father and author Harivansh Rai Bachchan in the latest post on his official blog.

In the past few months, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been subjected to rumours about their separation. Abhishek's name has even been linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur through baseless reports. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence and not reacted to all such negativity.

Amidst these reports, Amitabh Bachchan shared a thoughtful poem from his father and author Harivansh Rai Bachchan in the latest post on his official blog. It read,

"I did not tell you of my pain & sorrow, I said it to the pen I wrote it with...If it did not deliver it to you, I shall not blame you for it;

I did not tell you of my pain & sorrow, I said it to the paper I wrote it on...If you did not understand me, I shall not blame you for it;

I did not tell you of my pain & sorrow, I had said it through my words...if you did not sympathise with me, I shall not blame you for it

I did not tell you of my pain & sorrow, I said to the dark nights, the voiceless dumb stars, the vacant aloof distant clouds...if their reflected echos did not emanate from within you, I shall not blame you for it;

I knew that one day my befriended pain shall leave me BUT the relationship of my pain with my words shall never leave me..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He has been hosting the quizzing-based television game show for the past 24 years, except once when Shah Rukh Khan took over the hosting duties in the third season in 2007. Abhishek Bachchan also appeared as the guests in one of the recent episodes, along with Shoojit Sircar. They promoted their latest release I Want To Talk on KBC 16.

