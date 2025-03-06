Nimrat Kaur dropped a latest post on her Instagram, enjoying her childhood favourite sweet dish with a cryptic message.

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur recently indulged in her childhood favorite, Kesar Rasgulla. In an adorable video posted online, the actress can be seen savoring the delicious rasgullas, reminiscing about the fond memories attached to them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Airlift' actress posted her video wherein she is seen enjoying white rasgulla, raj kachori, kesar, and pista rasgulla. Sharing her video, Nimrat wrote, 'Thanda weather, garam food!! I wish I could have both again'' While relishing yellow kesar rasgulla, Nimrat said, "It is one of my childhood favourites and its delicious.'

Earlier, on World Wildlife Day, Nimrat shared a powerful message expressing her deep connection to the natural world. She posted her video and wrote, 'The wild lives in me and I'm most alive in the wild' Not that we need a day to celebrate what's arguably the most sacred part of our planet. But here's me longing for the jungles and God's best creations'giant, invisible, mild, ferocious. Happy World Wildlife Day to us from them all''

The video showcased the actress enjoying a vacation amidst the stunning beauty of wildlife. In the clip, Nimrat was seen interacting with various animals in their natural habitat, highlighting her strong bond with the wild.

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was recently seen in the film 'Sky Force,' which premiered on January 24. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film centers around India's first airstrike during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war, particularly the attack on the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan.

The movie also features a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan. Prior to this, the 'Dasvi 'actress featured in Mikhil Musale's mystery thriller 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video,' which also starred Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave in the lead roles. In the film, released in 2023, Kaur played the role of Inspector Bela Barot.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)