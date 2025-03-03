Amid the growing rumours about an alleged affair between Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan, a letter written by Amitabh Bachchan to Nimrat has resurfaced.

Once considered the power couple of the glamour world, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have recently been making headlines due to rumors suggesting that their marriage might be heading for a divorce.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2007 and became parents in 2011, have faced growing speculation about troubles in their relationship, fueled by shifting dynamics within the Bachchan family.

Aishwarya, who was once always seen attending events with the entire Bachchan family, has recently been making solo appearances. From Cannes to Anant Ambani’s wedding, she has been spotted with her daughter, Aaradhya, while Abhishek has been seen with his family.

Amid the ongoing speculations, Abhishek Bachchan's growing closeness to actress Nimrat Kaur has sparked curiosity. The two worked together in the film Dasvi, and their chemistry during promotional events caught the public’s eye.

During an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, they discussed the topic of marriage. When the interviewer praised Abhishek for being with Aishwarya for 15 years, Nimrat suddenly looked at him and remarked, "Marriages don’t last that long." Abhishek, with his usual sense of humor, playfully replied, "Thanks."

Amid the growing rumors about an alleged affair between Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan, a letter written by Amitabh Bachchan to Nimrat has resurfaced. The letter, dated 2022, praised Nimrat for her effortless performance in Dasvi. Delighted by the heartfelt message from the veteran actor, Nimrat shared a picture of the letter on her social media, expressing her gratitude.

The picture shared by Nimrat featured a handwritten and signed letter from Amitabh Bachchan, which was accompanied by a beautiful bouquet of flowers. This thoughtful gesture from the veteran actor touched Nimrat, and she shared the moment with her followers on social media.

The letter read, "We have hardly had any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF—for the Cadbury ad. But your work in ‘Dasvi’ is exceptional—nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations. Love, Amitabh Bachchan."