Abhishek Bachchan's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda send a bouquet of flowers to Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Rai.

In the past few months, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been subjected to malicious reports about their separation. Abhishek's name has even been linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur through baseless rumours. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence and not reacted to all such negativity.

As per reports, apart from the Bachchans, Aishwarya has a strained relationship with his own brother Aditya Rai and his wife Shrima Rai also. Now, one social media post shared by Shrima Rai has shocked the internet. On her Instagram, she shared the photo of the bouquet sent to her by Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda. It is still not known why Shweta and her husband Nikhil sent the bouquet to Aditya and Shrima.

When a screenshot of Shrima's Instagram Stories reached the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, netizens shared their interesting reactions. One of them wrote, "This is so below the belt. Trying to shade Ash by sending each other flowers and pleasantries, knowing full well how things are in Ash's marriage", while another added, "For many people, the whole world is evil except their angel Aishwarya. Reality is completely opposite to this perception."

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce rumours began after she and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July this year. The rumours multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post on divorces titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'.

