Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce rumours, there have been reports that Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhanth Chaturvedi have ended their rumoured relationship.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in April this year. After the couple arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last month and Abhishek liked an Instagram post on divorce, there have been rumours that the couple is headed for a divorce. Neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya have reacted or issued any clarifications on these rumours yet.

Amid these rumours, one more shocking news from the Bachchan family about a separation between a rumoured couple has upset many fans. This rumoured couple is Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Navya, who is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's daughter, and Siddhant, who made his film debut with Gully Boy in 2019, were rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time. They were often spotted at public places by the paps and their social media banter also made headlines.

The two never spoke about or confirmed the speculations around their rumoured romance. However, a source close to both of them has confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Navya and Siddhant have gone separate ways and ended their relationship. Their breakup has been amicable and both of them remain friends, the source added.





Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur who runs Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that promotes gender equality. She also runs a podcast named What The Hell Navya in which she does unfiltered conversations about financial independence, career, love, parenting, friendship, and more, with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen next in Dhadak 2 with Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Produtions, the romantic drama is slated to release on November 22. It is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and a spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Dhadak, that marked Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Bollywood.

READ | Watch: Rekha runs to hug Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan wins Best Actor award in viral throwback video

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.