Jaya Bachchan has surprised everyone in the first look of her upcoming film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage is reportedly going through a rough patch as there have been strong rumours, from the past few months, that the couple is headed for a separation. The couple has chosen not to react to such rumours. No statement has also come from the Bachchan or Rai family regarding such malicious reports.

Amid their divorce rumours, Jaya Bachchan has surprised everyone in the first look of her upcoming film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. On Thursday, November 14, the makers Tips Films shared the first visuals of the movie, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in the leading roles. "Unlocking Love and Laughter, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling hitting screens in 2025! Are you ready to turn the key?", their post was captioned on Instagram.

In the two photos, Jaya is seen beaming with joy as she sings into a microphone while seated on stage. She's dressed in a white shirt paired with a black long skirt and a matching scarf. Behind her, Siddhant and Wamiqa strike lively dance poses. Sidhant looks effortlessly stylish in a red sweatshirt and jeans, while Wamiqa dazzles in a vibrant multi-colored dress.

Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling is presented Tips Films Ltd, Baweja Studios Ltd, and Jumping Tomato Studios. A Good Co. production, the family entertainer is directed Vikas Bahl. Vikas has previously helmed critically acclaimed films such as Super 30, Queen, and Shaitaan. The movie, which will release in cinemas in 2025, also stars Swanand Kirkire in a pivotal role.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The 2023 release also featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. The movie was a critical and commercial success as it received rave reviews and earned over Rs 350 crore worldwide.

READ | India's highest paid actor charges Rs 300 crore for a film; more than Vijay, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajini, Ranbir, Salman

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.