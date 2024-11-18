Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan skipped wishing their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for her 13th birthday on November 16.

In the past few months, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been subjected to malicious rumours about their separation. Abhishek's name has even been linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur through baseless rumours. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence and not reacted to all such negativity.

Amid their divorce rumours, netizens have been keeping a close eye on the social media activity of the entire Bachchan family. Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya celebrated her 13th birthday on November 16. Each year, the Guru stars often share an adorable photo of Aaradhya on their social media and wish her a special birthday. However, Abhishek and Aishwarya avoided posting anything for their daughter on her special day.

It was only Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a birthday wish for Aaradhya. The Sholay star also didn't write anything special. He just reposted a video from Abhishek's fan group. The video featured Aaradhya's beautiful moments with the Bachchan family, and was captioned, "Happy Birthday to the brightest star of the Bachchan family, princess Aaradhya Bachchan! Wishing her endless joy, laughter and success."





Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek is awaiting the release of his next film, an emotional drama called I Want To Talk. It is slated to release in theatres on November 22. The Dhoom actor will be seen promoting the film with its director Shoojit Sircar in a special episode on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. This episode will be telecast on Sony TV on November 22.

