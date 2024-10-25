The iconic song of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ami Je Tomar is back with a new rendition, and the face-off of two Manjulikas have left fans impressed.

Ahead of the mega release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the makers dropped the first glimpse of the franchise's iconic song, Ami Je Tomar. The third rendition of the song is picturised on Madhuri Dixit and the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan. The song was released on Friday, October 25, with a grand event at the Royal Opera House, in Mumbai.

the most iconic song, Ami Je Tomar 3.0, to bring back the nostalgia with a unique touch. The grand song launch held at Royal Opera with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Bhushan Kumar, Director Anees Bazmee, and Amaal Mallik, the composer, were present.

While Ami Je Tomar has been a classic song of the franchise since the first instalment, this time it arrives with an entirely new energy. Ami Je Tomar 3.0 features a face-off between the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. As they take over the stage with their electrifying performances, this song has become even more special. The song brings the amalgamation of Kathak by Madhuri and Bharatnatyam by Vidya in a royal form.

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik. Acclaimed choreographer Chinni Prakash has crafted a blend of these classical dance forms, showcasing both stars at their best.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a project produced by Bhushan Kumar, he will be seen alongside Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in cinemas on November 1.

