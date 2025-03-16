Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Emergency, may have failed at the box office, but it's garnering appreciation on OTT. Check out her replies to fans who are praising her directorial and starter political drama.

Kangana Ranaut's last film, Emergency, may have tanked at the box office. But her directorial and starter have found its audience on OTT. Last week, Emergency premiered on Netflix, and since then, the film is ranking at the top position. Many netizens have come forward and praised the movie, and especially Kangana's performance.

Kangana is retweeting fans' reaction on her X and even on Instagram. One netizen said that Emergency should win an Oscar. Kangana's reply has made headlines, as she went on to call the Academy Awards 'silly'. The user wrote, "#EmergencyOnNetflix should go for the Oscars from India. Kangana, what a film." The National Award-winning actress replied, "But America wouldn't like to acknowledge its real face, how they bully, suppress and arm-twist developing nations. It's been exposed in #emergency. They can keep their silly Oscar. We have National Awards.”

Even filmmaker Sanjay Gupta stepped forward, lauded Kangana for her efforts. On his X, Sanjay tweeted, "Today I watched EMERGENCY by @KanganaTeam. Very frankly, I wasn't planning to as I had prejudged it. I am so glad that I was wrong. What a fantastic film by Kangana, both performance & direction. Top Notch & World Class."

Kangana noticed the appreciation from Kaante director, and she replied, "Film industry must come out of its hate and prejudices and acknowledge good work, thanks for breaking that barrier Sanjay ji, the barriers of preconceived notions, my message to all filmi intellectuals, never keep any notions about me, mujhe samajhne ki koshish bhi mat karna, main pahunch se bahar hoon."

For the unversed, Emergency is based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in his final performance. After several delays, the film was released in cinemas on January 1, 2025. But the movie was a theatrical flop, earning Rs 21 crores worldwide.