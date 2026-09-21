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Ameesha Patel takes MOCKS female actors having huge entourage paid by film producer, admits heroines are in 'denial of their stardom'

Amessha Patel made a strong statement about female actresses carrying a huge entourage during film promotions, which the film producer bears.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 07:46 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ameesha Patel takes MOCKS female actors having huge entourage paid by film producer, admits heroines are in 'denial of their stardom'
Ameesha Patel (Image source: Twitter)
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Ameesha Patel doesn't shy away from making statements, and recently, she made a huge remark about actresses carrying a huge entourage during film promotions, at the cost of the film producer. On X, Ameesha conducted an Ask Me Anything session, and fans shot their question to the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress. One of them tried to get her views on the trend of entourage. The fan asked the Gadar actress, "Mam what do you feel of the many stars who are carrying extra entourage at the producers' cost for their shoots? Is it the correct thing to do?"

Ameesha Patel took a sharp jibe at actresses 

Without naming anyone, Ameesha slammed the concept of an entourage that is paid by the producer. She emphasised that the cost of an actress' staff is more than the first-day collection of their film. She replied, "Many female actresses are in denial of their stardom. Their entourage during film promotions, which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger than their day 1 collection. Hope they have the same entourage in their regular life, minus a producer paying for it (sic)."

Ameesha Patel isn't in a hurry to do films

The actress also confessed that she's okay to wait for her next big film, rather than doing 'rubbish' fillers just to stay relevant. A netizen asked if she has signed a new project; the actress replied, "Don’t want to be part of buy one get one free offer films and ₹99 ticket price films, and that too from day 1 on release day. Rather, create Gadar once in few years then to do RUBBISH filler films and time will come super soon to create another havoc at the box office (sic)."

Also read: Viral video: Salman Khan breaks silence on his chest pain at Bigg Boss 20, apologies to fans in statement, new promo reveals it happened due to...

Ameesha Patel's last film

On the work front, Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2. The 2023 release was the direct sequel to the 2001 all-time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Just like the first part, the sequel also became a record-breaker and went on to earn Rs 686 crore worldwide, becoming Sunny Deol, Ameesha, and director Anil Sharma's biggest film of their careers.

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