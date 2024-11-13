Ameesha Patel was age shamed after her intimate picture with businessman Nirvaan Birla went viral on social media. While Ameesha is 49 years old, Nirvaan is 30.

Ameesha Patel sparked dating rumours with businessman Nirvaan Birla after the actress shared a cosy picture with the businessman on her Instagram.

On Tuesday, the Gadar actress shared a photo where Nirvaan was seen giving Ameesha a warm hug, both flashing big smiles for the camera. The duo appeared to be at a restaurant, enjoying their time together. In the caption, Ameesha affectionately referred to Nirvaan as her "darling." She wrote, "DUBAI — lovely evening with my darling @nirvaanbirla,” adding several red heart emojis. Interestingly, Nirvaan replied saying, "Too much fun! Love you."

The photo, shared on her social media quickly garnered attention, but not all the reactions were positive. While many of her fans expressed admiration for the actress, a section of netizens brutally trolled her. Reacting to the photo, one user wrote, "Ameesha likes rich men." Another commented, "You look like his mom." One of the trolls age-shamed the actress, writing, "19 saal chota hai." Another irate user commented, "She is aunty for him."

While Ameesha is 49 years old, Nirvaan is 30. For the unversed, Nirvaan wears several hats as an entrepreneur, edupreneur, and singer. He is the founder of Birla Brainiacs and Birla Open Minds and is the son of Yashovardhan Birla and Avanti Birla.

Talking about Patel's love life, the actress has been linked to a few well-known figures. One of the most talked-about was her rumoured relationship with director Vikram Bhatt. Their relationship became the subject of much attention in the early 2000s, reportedly beginning during the filming of Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage. However, their romance eventually ended after a few years. Later, Ameesha reportedly found love with London-based entrepreneur Kanav Puri. Their romance often made headlines, as they were frequently spotted together at public events and parties. Despite their apparent closeness, the relationship ended, with Ameesha later sharing that the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship contributed to their breakup. (With inputs from IANS)

