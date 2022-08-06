Search icon
Ameesha Patel shares unseen throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan on Instagram

In the picture, the Race 2 actor could be seen sitting on a chair with the Krrish actor sitting beside her with closed eyes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Sharing a throwback picture which features Bollywood actor Hritik Roshan as well, clicked before the shooting of their debut movie which was a blockbuster hit, actor Ameesha Patel, on Saturday, took a stroll down memory lane. Taking to Instagram, the Gadar actor shared the picture, which she captioned, "Throwback weekends. Hrithik and me at my childhood south Mumbai home..few days before we started filming KAHO NA PYAAR HAIN."

In the picture, the Race 2 actor could be seen sitting on a chair with the Krrish actor sitting beside her with closed eyes. She donned a white top, paired up with black pants. Hrithik on the other hand could be seen in a blue and black t-shirt paired with blue jeans. Both Ameesha and Hrithik made their big Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan’s musical love story Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the year 2000.The film became a blockbuster hit and Ameesha received a lot of appreciation for her amazing performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Post that, she became a popular face in the entertainment industry and was a part of some super hit films like Gadar, Humraaz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2. The blockbuster film revolves around Sonia (Ameesha) and Rohit (Hrithik), who are in love with each other but Rohit is mysteriously killed. To cope, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit`s lookalike, Raj.Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, and Dalip Tahil also featured in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the Race 2 actor ill be next seen in the action film Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is the sequel to Gadar which was released in the year 2001.Hrithik, on the other hand, will be next seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which is slated to release on September 30, 2022.The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title. Along with this he also has Krrish 4 in his kitty.

