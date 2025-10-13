Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; takes a jibe at 'temporary bonds' in Bollywood: 'Golden days when friendship..'

Ameesha Patel shared a throwback photo of her impromptu dinner for Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan at her residence. She even remarked on the how friendship has changed in Bollywood over the years.

IANS

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 09:35 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Snigh

Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; takes a jibe at 'temporary bonds' in Bollywood: 'Golden days when friendship..'
Hrithik Roshan with Sussanne Khan at Ameesha Patel's home
Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who last delivered a blockbuster with ‘Gadar 2’, is taking a stroll down memory lane. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture from a party that she hosted back in the day at her house. The picture features the actress, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The three can be seen having a great time, chatting and enjoying a few drinks as Hrithik leans on the chair behind Ameesha Patel.

She also penned a long note in the caption, sharing the story behind the picture. She wrote, “SUNDAY THROWBACK, the cutest dinner party at my Mumbai Residence!! @hrithikroshan n me had finished wrapping a schedule of filming”.

She further mentioned, “As always, we were happy to celebrate our sweet and cute milestones and we did!! This time was an impromptu dinner at my home! @hrithikroshan n @suzkr n me were always an inseparable cute trinity!! Golden days when the friendships between costars existed beyond the films they worked on and not just temporarily for that filming duration (sic)”.

The actress seems to be drowning in nostalgia, as she earlier revealed that she celebrated signing the movie by enjoying champagne with director Rakesh Roshan and co-star Hrithik Roshan. Ameesha dropped two photos from the memorable evening on her Instagram handle. In one of the photos, she was seen holding two glasses, while Hrithik poured the champagne. In the next still, Ameesha was feeding Rakesh Roshan.

Wishing the filmmaker on his birthday, the 'Gadar' actress penned, "@rakesh_roshan9 —these are pictures from my home in South Mumbai the day after I signed 'KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN 'n we opened champagne to celebrate before starting our shoot schedule!! (sic)"

Calling him a true inspiration, she said, "From then to now u have been a beacon of inspiration with ur hard work, discipline, professionalism, organisation and ur true resilience in the face of all adversity and challenges! U have been the best I could learn from n was a privilege to be ur discovery !!! Wishing u the happiest birthday and many, many bumper years to follow. Your SONIA forever”

