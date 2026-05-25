Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai days, admits 'real bonds don't exist in today's Bollywood'

Ameesha Patel took another trip down nostalgia, shared a photo from the shoot of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in Phuket, and also remarked on the real bonds in Bollywood that don't exist anymore.

Actor Ameesha Patel took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, revisiting fond memories of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In an Instagram post, Ameesha shared a rare picture from the days of shooting Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. "Sunday throwback pik for the fans-(SONIA) me having dinner with my (ROHIT / RAJ) @hrithikroshan 1 of the evenings whilst on our shoot schedules of KAHO NA PYAAR HAIN at a cute Resturant in PHUKET! Innocence and real bonds that don't exist in today's Bollywood times between co-stars! blessed 2 have created such bonds and friendships that last forever!" she wrote.

The picture shows Ameesha and Hrithik at the dinner table. Fans quickly rushed to the comment section, expressing their delight at being treated to a nostalgic throwback. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was released in 2000 and became a massive hit. Hrithik played a dual role in the movie, portraying Rohit, a singer, and his lookalike Raj, in a gripping tale of love, loss, and revenge. Ameesha played his love interest, Sonia.

The film became an instant blockbuster, with Hrithik's iconic double role, dashing looks, and unmatched dance skills grabbing the audience's attention.

The movie, which was a blend of romance, drama, and thrilling action, also featured a stellar supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee.

The film's songs, including Pyaar ki Kashti Mein, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, among others, are still fan-favourite. In a previous interview with ANI, Rakesh Roshan said that making Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was a challenge for him as he had done Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, followed by Kishen Kanhaiya, King Uncle, Karan Arjun, and Koyla, but never any romantic film.

"I made all different kinds of genres, but never romantic. So, I said, let me make a romantic film because people are telling me you are not romantic. Then I thought about what to make, and this idea came. So I made the film as a filmmaker," he said. Last year, the film marked its 25th anniversary, marking a re-release in theatres.