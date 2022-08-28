Ameesha Patel shares throwback photo with Salman Khan from her first world tour

Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Ameesha Patel frequently posts flashback images of herself and other Bollywood stars on Instagram. She uploaded an old photo of herself and actor Salman Khan on Sunday. She posted a flashback image of herself with actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan last week.

Sharing the photo, Ameesha wrote, “And so the next throwback weekend picture. @beingsalmankhan and me. My first world tour- this was our performance in New York and super cool @beingsalmankhan got a super cool new trendsetting hair look with the blond streaks n the rockstar spikes especially for the tour. We toured the United States and Canada for 50 days non-stop. It was exhausting but super exhilarating and a blast."

Ameesha and Salman are seen smiling in the picture when they are performing in New York. Salman wore a red and black suit, while Ameesha wore a yellow and black lehenga.

Ameesha Patel shared a throwback picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a few days ago.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Hey guys .. as promised the THROWBACK WEEKENDS that I started last week upon so many requests . So here goes ...The beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we cud not stop the laughter." The picture features Aishwarya and Ameesha seated beside each other at an event. The Devdas actor was seen dressed in a printed top with her tresses open. And Ameesha, on the other hand, could be seen wearing a beautiful yellow suit and to complete the look she opted for perming hairstyle.

In the picture, both actors flashed their beautiful smiles as they laugh at a silly joke that they cracked themselves, which led the actors burst into laughter. Both the actor made fans went crazy with their infectious laugh. Fans garnered the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor post with heart and fire emojis.