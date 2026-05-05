Ameesha Patel shares terrifying experience after New York–Mumbai flight diverted due to missile strike in UAE

Ameesha Patel’s flight to Mumbai was diverted to Muscat after UAE airspace shut down due to missile threats, leaving passengers awaiting updates.

Ameesha Patel shared a terrifying update on Monday night after her flight from New York to Mumbai was unexpectedly diverted mid-journey. The actor revealed that her Emirates flight, which was scheduled to land in Dubai, had to change course due to sudden airspace restrictions in the United Arab Emirates.

Taking to X, Ameesha described the situation, writing, "On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI, the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end !! Praying."

On my way back to

MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end !! Praying — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 4, 2026

Her flight was redirected to Muscat, where passengers are currently waiting for further instructions.

According to official updates, the UAE confirmed that its air defence systems were actively responding to missile and drone threats. The country stated that the sounds heard across different areas were due to interception operations. The Ministry of Defence said that it had engaged multiple aerial threats, including cruise missiles, and continues to monitor the situation closely.