Ameesha Patel shares major spoiler from Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2, netizens say 'puri story hi bata do'

Ameesha Patel shares major spoiler from Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to entertain their fans after a long gap of 22 years with their upcoming movie Gadar 2. The teaser of the film which was released last month had fans excited. However, Ameesha Patel has recently given a spoiler for the movie.

On Friday, Ameesha Patel took to her Twitter and shared a spoiler from the teaser with the fans. The actress shared a still of Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh praying and mourning near a grave and wrote, “Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried about this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it is SAKINA who is dead!!! well, it’s not !! Who it is I can’t say but it is NOT SAKINA! So pls don’t worry !! Love you all.”

Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried with this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it’s SAKINA who is dead !! Well it’s not !! Who it is I can’t say but it’s not SAKINA !! So pls don’t WORRY !! love u all pic.twitter.com/5OLl3ikpZv June 30, 2023

Ever since the teaser of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 released, fans speculated that Tara Singh’s wife Sakina is killed in the sequel and the after the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kava released, fans couldn’t avoid noticing Sakina (Ameesha Patel)’s purple eyes which made them think she is dead because in the original one she didn’t have those purple eyes. However, Ameesha has now put a stop to all the speculations by confirming that Sakina is not dead.

Fans were disappointed with the actress sharing major spoilers from the movie. One of the comments read, “Story bhi bata do (tell us the story too)” Another wrote, “Ese to puri movie hi reveal kar dogi mam (you'll reveal the whole film like this).” Another fan wrote, “Yes tell us the whole story, don’t keep anything in suspense.” Another comment read, “Spoiling your own film, great strategy.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol, and Utkarsh Sharma. The movie is a direct sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. This time, Tara Singh will cross the border to save the life of his son Charjeet also called Jeete by his parents. The movie is set to release on August 11 in theatres.