After director Anil Sharma denied the claims of altering the climax of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel shared videos of him narrating the original climax to her, in which Sakina was supposed to kill the main villain.

Anil Sharma and Ameesha Patel are again at loggerheads, and the reason is Gadar 2. Recently, in one of the interviews, Anil Sharma denied the claims of altering the climax of Gadar 2. A few days later of Anil's interview, Ameesha shared three videos of Anil narrating the climax of Sunny Deol-starrer, in which her character Sakina was supposed to kill the main antogonist.

For the unversed, in Gadar 2, the main villain, Major General Hamid Iqbal (played by Manish Wadhwa) gets gunned down by the Indian Army after he crosses the border while hunting Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) from Pakistan. Ameesha Patel was absent from the climax, and the director refused the rumours of altering the original climax. However, the actress shared videos that revealed about an alternative ending where Sakina kills Hamid Iqbal.

In the videos, Anil Sharma is captured saying that he doesn't want to spoil his equation with her for a few scenes. Anil further narrates how Ameesha enters into the climax, and she's been handed over by Tara Singh and even the Indian Army, leading to Hamid's ultimate death by Sakina. As per this ending, Ameesha cuts Hamid for killing her father Ashraf Ali (Amrish Puri) and several other innocents with a sword. With these videos, it is proven that the climax was certainly changed. However, we can't confirm if this was the only version before the one retained in the film, or there were any other versions as well.

Ameesha shared the videos on her X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Part 1—-of the video where ⁦⁦@Anilsharma_dir⁩ is openly talking and narrating to me that I will kill the villain in Gadar 2 in the climax!! Posting part 2 and part 3 of the video as well !! I wonder how ⁦@Anilsharma_dir⁩ can now claim anything else! Video is proof." While posting another video, she wrote, "Here is Part 2 of the video where ⁦@Anilsharma_dir was narrating to me about the climax n how I would be the one to Kill the villain in Gadar 2 in the climax !! Pls answer. @Anilsharma_dir! How will u deny this now?" Ameesha called out 'fraudulent promise' of Anil, and wrote, "Here is PART 3 of the video — ⁦@Anilsharma_dir⁩ was narrating that I would kill villain in GADAR 2 climax scene! @Anilsharma_dir pls reply to all about this video !! The world knows the truth !! How will u deny when the video is proof of ur fraudulent promise?"

Ameesha and Anil have not been on good terms during the making of Gadar 2, and even before she has publicly addressed their tiff. However, in recent days, Ameesha tried to settle the matter by tweeting, "Creative differences aside U too ⁦@Anilsharma_dir will always be family to me and I respect ur true opinion on me and I know it came from ur heart."