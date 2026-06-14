Ameesha Patel seeks AI help to prove Gadar bigger hit than Dhurandhar, netizens lost their cool, brutally troll her: 'Are you high on some drug?'

Ameesha Patel claimed that Gadar had attracted more footfalls than Dhurandhar. To prove her point, she took AI's help, and netizens lost their cool with her.

Actress Ameesha Patel took the help of AI to prove that her Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (which is led by Sunny Deol) had attracted more footfalls than Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. On June 15, 2026, Gadar will complete 25 years. Amessha, who played Sakina, dropped a tweet affirming that Gadar had recorded more footfalls than any recent Indian blockbuster, including Dhurandhar.

Ameesha Patel flauts Gadar's footfalls

Her first tweet reads, "GADAR is celebrating 25 years on June 15th. Very proud to feel that till date it’s the no’s 1 film with the highest footfalls compared to any other film in Indian history. Gadar brand in total had 8.5 cr footfalls, beating the Amazing DHURANDHAR, which had 7.5 cr footfalls in total." A few hours later, she dropped another tweet that says, "Very blessed to have such love from all the fans till date to keep Gadar brand as the nos 1 brand till date in Indian history. Thank you, Box Office India, for all the updates related to the footfalls of our brand. Tara and Sakina shall shine once again very soon."

— ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 13, 2026

— ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 13, 2026

Ameesha Patel seeks AI help to confirm her claims

When her tweets miffed netizens, she decided to take AI's help to prove her point. Ameesha literally took Gemini's help to confirm if Gadar had more footfalls than Dhurandhar. When the AI confirmed (which is a culmination of several sources), she shared the screenshots and wrote, "So blessed" with joining hands emojis.

Netizens brutally troll Ameesha Patel

Internet users sensed insecurity in Ameesha Patel, and they went on to call out the actress for comparing Gadar with Dhurandhar. A netizen wrote, "Why don't you talk about other movies which u have done! Have you acted in 2 to 3 movies in your decades-long career?"

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Another netizen wrote, "Oh didi, Gadar was hit because of the legendary Amrish Puri and GOATED Sunny Deol. Aap k jagah agar Meenakshi Seshadri ya Manisha Koirala ko bhe lete toh blockbuster hi hoti woh (with due respect)." One of the netizens wrote, "Even if you account for inflation, the cost of buying 1 ticket was much cheaper in 2001. Unit economics have changed. As a top economics honours. grad, I'm sure you would know this."