Ameesha Patel’s Rs 2.5 crore cheque bounce case disposed of after she pays producer in full

Ameesha Patel's cheque bounce case disposed of after the actress returns prodcer's money.

Ameesha Patel who made a comeback to the big screen with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, grabbed headlines after filmmaker Ajay Kumar Singh filed a fraud and cheque bounce complaint against the actress. Now, a court in Ranchi disposed of the Rs 2.5-crore cheque bounce case against Ameesha on Friday.

The Rs 2.5 crore cheque bounce case against Ameesha has been disposed of by the court after she paid the entire amount to the complainant, the court of judicial magistrate DN Shukla disposed of the case after Jharkhand-based filmmaker Ajay Kumar Singh filed an application in this regard.

Singh lodged a complaint of fraud and cheque bounce against Patel in 2018. He said he had transferred around Rs 2.5 crore to the actress' bank account for the production of a film titled Desi Magic.

Patel, known for superhits such as Kaho Na Pyar Hai, did not proceed with the film and sent him a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore, which allegedly bounced.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha last year, Ameesha said that it was the complainant’s intention to derive fame using her name but she always had faith in the Indian judiciary to bring her justice. “I believe in our judicial system and judiciary and I believed that the law would take its course and it has. The Supreme Court has granted relief to me and has quashed the wrong things that he said. It was all Mr Ajay’s ulterior motives. He was just wanting to get famous by using a name. The Supreme Court has seen it through and has stayed the matter of cheating and breach of trust, which was anyway never the case," she claimed.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 became a huge hit at the box office. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and broke several box office records upon release, hence becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

(With inputs from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.