Ameesha Patel REVEALS why she's unmarried at 50, admits getting proposals of men half of her age, but she rejects for..

Ameesha Patel opened up about why she's single at 50, and also expressed her interest in getting married, but only to someone who will agree to her conditions.

Actress Ameesha Patel, the ultimate crush of 90s' kids, is single at 50. The beautiful girl who made her debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has not met someone who can tell her 'Kaha Naa Pyaar Hai'. Recently, the Humraaz actress opened up about her single status and revealed what's holding her back from getting married. Recently, Ameesha appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, and there she disclosed the real reason behind her singlehood.

Ameesha Patel on why she's unmarried at 50

In the candid chat, Ameesha revealed that she used to chase boys in her school days. When asked about running away from marital commitment, she disclosed that the major reason for it is that men who propose marriage expect her to quit films and become a housewife. Patel said that she has lost a lot for her career, and has also lost a lot for love. "I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both."

Recalling her past, she revealed that before joining films, she was in a serious relationship. The boy also belonged to an influential industrial family from South Bombay and had a similar background, education, and family setup. But when she decided to work in Bollywood, her partner did not agree as he didn't want to settle down with a person who's always in the public eye. Ultimately, she had chosen her career over love, and they parted ways.

Ameesha Patel revealed that men half her age proposed to her

The Gadar actress asserted that she's still positive about getting married, as long as she finds someone worthy. Speaking about her potential groom, Patel added, "The person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me that have the IQ of a fly." On the work front, Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2.