Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nepal's ousted PM KP Sharma Oli makes first appearance since resigning after GenZ protest, now lives in rented house in...

Nepal's ousted PM KP Sharma Oli makes first appearance, now lives in rented...

BIG trouble for Pakistan: ICC takes strong action against PCB for multiple violations, misconduct over Andy Pycroft meeting video

BIG trouble for Pakistan: ICC takes strong action against PCB for multiple viola

Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be united': 'Who stands for you?'

Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be unite

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ameesha Patel REVEALS why she's unmarried at 50, admits getting proposals of men half of her age, but she rejects for..

Ameesha Patel opened up about why she's single at 50, and also expressed her interest in getting married, but only to someone who will agree to her conditions.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 09:59 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ameesha Patel REVEALS why she's unmarried at 50, admits getting proposals of men half of her age, but she rejects for..
Ameesha Patel
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Ameesha Patel, the ultimate crush of 90s' kids, is single at 50. The beautiful girl who made her debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has not met someone who can tell her 'Kaha Naa Pyaar Hai'. Recently, the Humraaz actress opened up about her single status and revealed what's holding her back from getting married. Recently, Ameesha appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, and there she disclosed the real reason behind her singlehood. 

Ameesha Patel on why she's unmarried at 50

In the candid chat, Ameesha revealed that she used to chase boys in her school days. When asked about running away from marital commitment, she disclosed that the major reason for it is that men who propose marriage expect her to quit films and become a housewife. Patel said that she has lost a lot for her career, and has also lost a lot for love. "I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both." 

Recalling her past, she revealed that before joining films, she was in a serious relationship. The boy also belonged to an influential industrial family from South Bombay and had a similar background, education, and family setup. But when she decided to work in Bollywood, her partner did not agree as he didn't want to settle down with a person who's always in the public eye. Ultimately, she had chosen her career over love, and they parted ways.

Also read: 'Don't want Salman Khan to be married': Ameesha Patel talks about Bollywood marriages, says 'ones like Sanju...'

Ameesha Patel revealed that men half her age proposed to her

The Gadar actress asserted that she's still positive about getting married, as long as she finds someone worthy. Speaking about her potential groom, Patel added, "The person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me that have the IQ of a fly." On the work front, Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body-strength hacks
Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body
AAP's sharp dig at Suryakumar Yadav after match win: 'Agar tumhari aukaat hai...'
AAP's sharp dig at Suryakumar Yadav after match win: 'Agar tumhari aukaat hai..
Tragedy averted! Donald Trump's Air Force One had close encounter with another plane, here's what happened
Donald Trump's Air Force One has close encounter with another plane
World Athletics Championships Final: Heartbreak for India as Neeraj Chopra fails to defend title, Arshad Nadeem out early
World Athletics Championships Final: Heartbreak for India as Neeraj Chopra fails
Maharashtra strike: Medical services across state to be affected on THIS date, check details
Maharashtra strike: Medical services across state to be hit on THIS date
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE