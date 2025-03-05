Ameesha Patel was last seen reprising her role as Sakeena in Gadar 2. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, has a lot of films lined up including Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, and Son of Sardar 2 which stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Kubbra Sait in lead roles.

Ameesha Patel, who made her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is popularly known for playing the role of Sakeena in Sunny Deol's Gadar and Gadar 2. The actress is currently going viral on social media for her recent interview, especially on her comments regarding her bond with superstar Sanjay Dutt. In a recent chat with a media portal, Ameesha Patel made a startling revelation, claiming that Sanjay Dutt is 'protective' and 'possessive' about her.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha Patel said, "So this is with Sanju, at his home on my birthday. He is very protective and possessive. When I go to his house, I’m not allowed to wear shorts, I’m not allowed to wear Western clothes. I have to be in a salwar kameez so Sanju is one person, who says, ‘You’re too innocent to be in this film industry.’ Main teri shaadi karwaunga, Main ladka dhundunga, Main kanyadaan karunga."

Ameesha Patel further revealed, "You know so he’s very protective and adores me, always looking out for my well-being. He’ll always ask me if I’m okay. So this was one of my birthdays, in Sanju’s house, cutting the cake just for a private party."

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen reprising her role as Sakeena in Gadar 2. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, has a lot of films lined up including Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, and Son of Sardar 2 which stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Kubbra Sait in lead roles.

