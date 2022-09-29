Ameesha Patel reacts to dating rumours with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas

Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Rumour mills have been in overdrive speculating that actor Ameesha Patel and Pakistani actor Imran Abbas are a couple ever since Ameesha Patel released a video of them together.

Reacting to the rumours, she told Hindustan times, “I read them too, and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch up.”

At a recent event in Bahrain, Patel and Abbas met. Together, they made a humorous video of the song Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai from the 2002 film Kranti, which stars Patel and actor Bobby Deol. The rumours started when she later shared the footage on her Instagram.

“He happens to love that song of mine. It’s his favourite song... We just did an impromptu thing, which was recorded by a friend. It came out so cute, so we posted it. It was not planned,” she told the portal.

She added, “We have known each other for many years, since the time I studied with him at a university in the US. And I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about.”

