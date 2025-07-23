Ameesha Patel reacts to Ahaan Panday's comparisons with Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor: 'Baap toh baap hai, beta toh...'

Several netizens have compared Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's dream launch in Saiyaara with Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's incredible launch in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000.

Ahaan Panday has become the latest sensation as his debut film Saiyaara is scripting history at the box office. The Mohit Suri film is also the breakthrough for Aneet Padda, who was a part of the web series Big Girls Don't Cry and appeared in a minor role in Salaam Venky before. Several netizens have compared Ahaan and Aneet's dream launch with Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's incredible launch in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000.

As Ameesha did an Ask Me Anything session on her X (formerly Twitter) account recently, she was also asked about Ahaan's comparisons with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. The Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage actress dismissed such comparisons, praised Hrithik and Ranbir, and wished Ahaan the best for his future.

When a netizen asked Ameesha, "Amy ma’am....Missed this #AskAmeesha session. One question from me: Have you watched Saiyaara? There’s so much hype going on. I’ve seen people comparing the new actor with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. What do you think about this? Any comments?", the actress replied, "I haven’t seen the film but I wish them luck. Ahaan, as per reports, is a very promising actor. But baap toh baap hai and beta toh beta hi hoga. Dugu is a WAR ahead of most stars. Ranbir is an ANIMAL of a star. I’m sure it will take newcomers a lot of time to reach that level, and not many can become a Ranbir. Why put pressure? Ahaan will surely grow in time, in his own way, and we wish him all the luck."

A day before, the Gadar actress had penned a note for Ahaan and Aneet as she wrote, "Wishing the Saiyaara couple Ahaan and Aneet all the best!! May u continue to create GADAR at the box office in the future films as well !! KAHAA NAA PYAAR HAIN...shine bright always and welcome to the movies."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara has earned Rs 188 crore gross worldwide in its first five days at the box office. The film has turned out to be a surprising blockbuster and is being hailed for bringing back romance in Hindi films. Its soundtrack, cast performances, emotional depth, and engaging screenplay are the reasons behind its massive success.

