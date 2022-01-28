Ameesha Patel opens up on being called 'arrogant and snobbish' by media

Actress Ameesha Patel made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' and she strengthen her position further with all-time blockbuster 'Gadar- Ek Prem Katha.' However, after 'Gadar,' her career saw a downfall, and now, the actress is all set to make her comeback with 'Gadar 2.'

Recently, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about how the media perceived her as a rich, arrogant brat, and they formed their opinion. Patel said that she was portrayed as a snobbish, typical south Bombay rich brat because on the sets, she would not indulge in gossip and bitching about others and taking them down. The 'Humraaz' actress further said that if someone else has (given) a hit, she would be happy that others have done a great job. Rather than indulging in gossip, the actress used to keep herself indulged in books, and she calls herself a big bookworm.

Ameesha even revealed that during her debut film's shoot, she used to arrive in Mercedes, whereas Hrithik Roshan would arrive in a Maruti, and people used to make fun of that as well. The actress said that she heard gossip about her arrogant attitude, just because she is from an influential family. The actress even added that, on the first day of the shoot, she came driving in a Mercedes and they (crew) used to make fun that Hrithik came in a Maruti.

However, the 'Race' actress stated that there was nothing to show off. That was her upbringing, my hobby, and she was never brought up to talk bad or ill about anyone.”

In early January, Ameesha's fans got excited when she wished Faisal Patel on his birthday through social media. However, the actress later denied the relationship rumours stating that they're just good friends, and she's not interested in being committed.