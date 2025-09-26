Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'

How to Maximise Returns and Minimise Risks in Gurugram Real Estate

Rebuilding More Than Walls

Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav pleads not guilty in PCB’s ICC complaint, likely to face...

IBPS PO Result 2025 DECLARED: Get direct LINK to download scorecard here

Centre issues BIG statement on NATO chief's claims about PM Modi, Putin: 'Conversations that never...'

Internet services suspended in Leh after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, here's what we know so far

Sameer Wankhede Vs Aryan Khan: A look at former NCB officer's career, family background, and more

Zubeen Garg's death: Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician arrested in singer's death case

How mom-to-be Katrina Kaif keeps her skin flawless? Check 7 must-try makeup tips

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'

Ameesha Patel says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor

How to Maximise Returns and Minimise Risks in Gurugram Real Estate

How to Maximise Returns and Minimise Risks in Gurugram Real Estate

Rebuilding More Than Walls

Rebuilding More Than Walls

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'

Talking about the Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Ameesha Patel said, "He’s the only man for whom I could put aside my principles. I had his picture on my pencil box, in my files, and the only poster in my room was of Tom Cruise. He has always been my crush."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 05:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'
Ameesha Patel/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ameesha Patel became overnight sensation after making her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2000 superhit Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. She also played the leading lady in Sunny Deol's 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. However, after these two movies, the actress gave multiple flops and almost disappeared from the industry before making her comeback in the 2023 sequel Gadar 2. Now, Ameesha is back in the news after making a bold statement that she is ready to have a one-night stand with the Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

Speaking to the famous podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, the Humraaz actress said, "I have a crush on Tom Cruise. If you can do a podcast with him, then please invite me to that podcast. I’ve liked Tom Cruise since childhood. I had his picture on my pencil box, in my files, and the only poster in my room was of Tom Cruise. He has always been my crush. I always joke that he’s the only man for whom I could put aside my principles. I could do anything for him. If you ask me whether I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I could."

When the actress was further asked why she hasn't married yet, Ameesha replied, "I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that 'where there is a will, there is a way,' so the person who finds me through everything will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families."

Meanwhile, Patel was last seen in the 2024 romantic comedy Tauba Tera Jalwa, which also starred Jatin Khurana, Anil Rastogi, Rajesh Sharma, and Angela Krislinzki in the leading roles. The film tanked at the box office without any trace.

READ | Ranvir Shorey reacts to Abhinav Kashyap calling Salman Khan and his family 'vindictive': 'Unke jo dono bhai hain...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world peace
Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world
Elon Musk's xAI accuses Sam Altman's OpenAI of poaching its employees to breach confidentiality agreements and…
Elon Musk's xAI accuses Sam Altman's OpenAI of poaching its employees to breach
Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki Irish Mayers to fans: 'Who the f**k says it has to be..'
Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's appeal to developed nations at UN event: 'Loans over loans...'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's appeal to developed nations at UN event: 'Loans...
Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had already shot for...
Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE