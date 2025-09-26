Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'

Talking about the Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Ameesha Patel said, "He’s the only man for whom I could put aside my principles. I had his picture on my pencil box, in my files, and the only poster in my room was of Tom Cruise. He has always been my crush."

Ameesha Patel became overnight sensation after making her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2000 superhit Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. She also played the leading lady in Sunny Deol's 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. However, after these two movies, the actress gave multiple flops and almost disappeared from the industry before making her comeback in the 2023 sequel Gadar 2. Now, Ameesha is back in the news after making a bold statement that she is ready to have a one-night stand with the Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

Speaking to the famous podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, the Humraaz actress said, "I have a crush on Tom Cruise. If you can do a podcast with him, then please invite me to that podcast. I’ve liked Tom Cruise since childhood. I had his picture on my pencil box, in my files, and the only poster in my room was of Tom Cruise. He has always been my crush. I always joke that he’s the only man for whom I could put aside my principles. I could do anything for him. If you ask me whether I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I could."

When the actress was further asked why she hasn't married yet, Ameesha replied, "I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that 'where there is a will, there is a way,' so the person who finds me through everything will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families."

Meanwhile, Patel was last seen in the 2024 romantic comedy Tauba Tera Jalwa, which also starred Jatin Khurana, Anil Rastogi, Rajesh Sharma, and Angela Krislinzki in the leading roles. The film tanked at the box office without any trace.

READ | Ranvir Shorey reacts to Abhinav Kashyap calling Salman Khan and his family 'vindictive': 'Unke jo dono bhai hain...'