Ameesha Patel FINALLY addresses rumours of feud between Kareena Kapoor Khan and her

Ameesha Patel ruled headlines back in 2000 when she made a powerful debut opposite debutant Hrithik Roshan in 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai'.

For the unversed, the role was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan, but since things did not work out between the actress and the makers, the fallout made way for Ameesha Patel to make her big Bollywood debut. It was later alleged that things were not well between the two actresses. Media reports suggested that Kareena reportedly called Ameesha a bad actor and passed remarks on her role in the film. Ever since the two actresses have been pitted against each other.

Now, years after their alleged feud made headlines, Ameesha Patel has broken her silence and addressed the issue while clarifying there was never bad blood between the two. In a recent interview, Ameesha stated that the tabloids cooked up things that never were.

In her interview with Pinkvilla, Ameesha opened up about her alleged feud with Kareena and said, "I have no enemies. In fact, when Kareena looks stunning in some song or some film and delivers a great performance, I actually tell my closest friends that 'wow, she has done a brilliant job.' I think she is a tremendously beautiful woman, an amazing actress and I have nothing against her."

Revealing that she was asked by the media to react to Kareena's alleged comments against her, calling her a bad actor, Ameesha said that all she told the media persons was she had 'no comments'. Ameesha revealed that she told the media that she only had positive things to say about Kareena because she did not know her enough to speak ill. Ameesha added, "All I know of her is her work and I think it's great. She has certain opinions about me? It's fine, let her be entitled to them and I don't even know whether she said it or the media escalated it."

Ameesha also revealed that she is close to Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor while adding she doesn't share any enmity with Kareena. The 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' actress even said that she had asked Kareena if they should do a film together to put all rumours about enmity between the two to an end. And according to her, Kareena, who had given birth to Taimur at that time, had said she needed time to shed the post-pregnancy weight before she could think about it.