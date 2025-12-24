Ameesha Patel CONFIRMS Humraaz 2, admits sequel of Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna-starrer will 'do good business': 'More than us, the producers...'

Amid Dhurandhar's wave, Ameesha Patel subtly confirmed that Humraaz sequel is certainly in works, with her, Bobby Deol, and Akshaye Khanna.

Actress Ameesha Patel recently spoke about her film Humraaz 2 and shared her confidence in the upcoming sequel. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the Gadar actress highlighted how the strong recall value of the original film has created curiosity and excitement among audiences. Ameesha expressed that the popularity of Humraaz continues to work in the sequel's favour, giving Humraaz 2 a solid foundation and strong box office potential.

The actress shared, "I think, more than me, more than Bobby, and more than Akshay, of course, this film has been worked upon. And the sequel is already a drastic mark, so the sequel will do good business, because the audience already loves it, and they are excited for it. But I think more than us, the producers, you know, they are excited about it. Because their film is the most popular for another franchise, so that's great."

Humraaz, which was directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan, starred Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. The romantic thriller marked the third collaboration between Deol and the director duo. The film was loosely inspired by the 1998 American thriller A Perfect Murder, which itself was a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's Dial M for Murder (1954), based on Frederick Knott's 1952 stage play. Humraaz was later remade in Tamil as Girivalam.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, emerged as one of the highest-selling Bollywood albums of the year. Humraaz was released on 5 July 2002. Back in July, fans expressed their excitement for Humraaz 2 after Ameesha Patel revisited fond memories from the past. She posted a throwback photograph from over two decades ago, clicked during the promotions of her 2002 film. The throwback picture also featured her co-stars Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna. The post sparked nostalgia and renewed buzz around a possible sequel.

