'Amazing feeling to watch my child': Pooja Bedi's emotional response after watching Alaya F in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Alaya Furniturewalla is the new star kid on the block and is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. The special screening for the film was held yesterday and it turned out to be a family affair. Everyone from Kareen Kapoor Khan to Alaya's parents Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala came to watch and support the film.

It was an especially emotional moment for Pooja who arrived with her fiance Maneck Contractor. After watching the film, Pooja took to her Twitter account and wrote, "So emotional!!!! Watched #JawaaniJaaneman with cast crew & family. I’ve laughed & wept &been filled with a multitude of emotions!!!! What an amazing feeling to watch my child on the big screen. Her love & commitment to her craft is so apparent. Thank u @jayshewakramani @Pooja_Ent."

Alaia's father Farhan was also in attendance along with wife Fathima and son. Pooja's father Kabir Bedi also attended the screening with his wife Parveen Dusanj. In a recent interview when Alaya was asked whether she used her connections to enter the industry, she said that she wanted it to be her own thing. "When you get people involved, you are obligated to take their opinions. My mom hasn’t been to a single set, even a photo shoot of mine. I like my independence and making my own choices. I am sure I will make a lot of mistakes, I have made a lot of them, but they are mine to learn from. Maximum my mother and grandfather would do is get me meetings with makers to show them my work, my portfolio, my acting reel. They would say ‘you have great potential, very good’, but that was about it, I never heard from them again. That was more to meet people in the industry. But getting my film and everything was through my agency."