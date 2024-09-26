Twitter
Virat Kohli doesn't want Rishabh Pant in RCB? DC captain lambasts rumors ahead of IPL 2025 auction

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

Meet man, who co-founded Rs 6488 crore company, worked in Bollywood, now earned Rs 920 crore in one go after...

Want to time travel? Here's how Google can help you revisit Earth 80 years ago

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Bollywood

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance

Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal and Pranutan Bahl's queer romedy offers a fresh take on romance and the societal expectations under which love often gets crushed.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 06:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance
Sunny Singh and Aditya Seal in Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani
Makers of the upcoming romantic comedy 'Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani' starring Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal, and Pranutan Bahl unveiled the trailer on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, makers dropped the trailer video and captioned the post, which read, "Time to break the stereotype! Yeh love story aa rahi hai to blow your mind! #AmarPremKiPremKahani streaming 4 October onwards, only on JioCinema Premium."

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the life of Amar (Sunny Singh) who feels suffocated by societal expectations as he discovers his sexuality. Looking for freedom, he travels to London, and unexpectedly falls in love with Prem (Aditya Seal) on his flight. Amar is called back by family due to a supposed emergency, he learns he's been thrust into an arranged marriage. Amar navigates misunderstandings and family drama.

Sunny Singh, playing the character Amar, said, "Amar is a Punjabi guy, a sweet charmer who is emotionally connected with everyone in his family. However, he has kept one thing hidden from them: his sexuality, and he has been hesitant to discuss it. For Amar, love is very pure and compassionate, and he has always been searching for a strong relationship, which he finds with Prem, a contrasting personality. As an actor, I feel fortunate to have had this opportunity in my acting journey. My co-stars have been incredibly supportive, and we had great camaraderie on set. Our film director guided me through my role very well, and I learned something new every day on set. The film portrays same-sex relationships beautifully and aesthetically on screen, and I am confident that everyone will fall in love with it."

On playing Prem and his bonding with co-stars, Aditya Seal stated "I play Prem in Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani. He wears his heart on his sleeve and lives each day as it comes. For him, love is a feeling he's both afraid of and guards himself against until he meets "the one" and realizes the lengths he'll go to get that love back. Playing Prem was an interesting challenge because, no matter what I do, I'll never truly experience the depth of what Prem feels. A huge part of this journey is owed to the film director, who helped me understand Prem on a deeper level. My co-star, Sunny, was amazing throughout the shoot. We developed a strong bond, almost like brothers. It's fascinating that we grew up in the same area, yet it took Amar Prem Ki Kahani for us to finally meet. Pranutan is such a darling--her dry sense of humour made working with her a lot of fun, and we had some great banters."

Pranutan Bahl shares her experience and camaraderie with Amar and Prem, adding, "I play Mandy in Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani, who believes that love can and should be extreme--there's no filter when you love someone, and everything is fair in love and war. The film allows me to showcase a very different side of my acting trajectory, as my character has a bit of a grey shade. It's been amazing and challenging to play the antagonist in a sweet rom-com like Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani, where you need to maintain a certain comic timing while also being the bad person." Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani is slated to stream on JioCinema from October 4

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA, and is published from IANS)

Meet Bollywood actress who rejected Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, had her own TV series

