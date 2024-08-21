Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

Amar Kaushik reflects on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya's underperformance at the box office.

Amar Kaushik is currently garnering success for his horror comedy Stree 2. The film has broken several box office records and continues to rule in theatres. Amid this, the filmmaker reflected on the failure of one of his films from the horror universe, Bhediya.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik talked about the reason behind Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya's underperformance at the box office and said, "Yes. Our film didn’t get the numbers we wanted. It’s not like our film had disaster figures. However, we did wonder that ‘Jo number humne socha tha, woh kyun nahin aaya’ especially when everyone liked it.”

He further added that Drishyam 2's success affected the box office numbers and said, "However, Drishyam 2 had become a very big film and no one imagined it. That could be the reason. When a film becomes so humongous and a talking point, the other films do get affected. The tickets are also expensive and viewers can’t afford to see more than one film."

He further added, "Many later saw Bhediyaon OTT platforms. Hence, when he comes in Stree 2, everyone knows who is he and reacts accordingly. It proves that they have seen it and loved it. Very initially, some people had reservations about Bhediya’s appearance in Stree 2. But I reasoned that ‘We have made this universe. Bhediya has to be there."

Varun Dhawan's cameo as Bhediya to save Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 got loud cheers from the audience in the theatres. Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia's cameos also become some of the highlights of the film.

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles, Stree 2 has already crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide at the box office while the other two films, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein are struggling at the box office.

